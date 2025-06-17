CII organizes Academia Connect 2025 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) continued the momentum of its flagship Industry–Academia Connect 2025 at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru recently to strengthen the ties between India’s educational institutions and the evolving industry ecosystem. Held after a successful launch in New Delhi and a high-impact run in cities like Agra, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, the event in Bengaluru drew strong participation from key stakeholders from sectors such as IT, hospitality, gaming, manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2025, the initiative will go on to cover Mumbai and Chennai next.

The Bengaluru leg of the initiative brought together over 60 educators and industry leaders under one roof. The engagement featured high-impact panel discussions, sectoral insights, and a strong emphasis on aligning curriculum frameworks with dynamic industry demands. The leaders reiterated the need to strengthen the connection between education and employment across the country, ensuring that the academic output aligns with industry demands and that businesses benefit from a robust, future-ready workforce.

The session was headlined by Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, Skills, AA and IR, Confederation of Indian Industry; Nilesh Mitra, Vice President, Talent Management, ITC Hotels Limited; Anish Dhiman, Programme Head, CII Institute of Hospitality; Harish Nachnani, Head of Didactic, Festo India Pvt Ltd; Kanav Mata Director and Regional Head (South Asia, Myanmar & Middle East), EHL; Victor Sundararaj, Associate Vice President, Infosys Limited; Dr M Dharma Prasad, CEO and Chief Scientist, Prosetta Bioconformatics.

“The India Skills Report 2025 reveals that only 54.81% of Indian graduates are employable,” said Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, CII. He said, “This disconnect between education and employment is a growing concern, not just for students, but for the entire economy. The CII Industry-Academia Connect is a timely and strategic intervention to bridge this gap, by fostering stronger collaboration between educators and Industry to co-create future-ready talent.”

Nilesh Mitra – Vice President Talent Management, ITC Hotels said, “With the evolving dynamics of the service and hospitality sectors, the need for job-ready professionals has never been greater. The CII Institute of Hospitality is fully geared up to supply the industry with well-trained, high-caliber talent equipped with both Industry-aligned skills and service excellence. Through initiatives like Industry–Academia Connect, we are aligning our training ecosystem with real-world demands and ensuring that our graduates are prepared to contribute from day one.”

Dr. M. Dharma Prasad, CEO and Chief Scientist, ProsettaBioconformatics said: "In the biotech/pharmaceutical industry, the ability to translate academic knowledge into practical, industry-ready skills is paramount. The future success of our sector depends on the seamless collaboration between academia and industry to ensure that young professionals are equipped with the cutting-edge knowledge and practical expertise needed to drive innovation and meet the evolving demands of global healthcare."

The CII Industry-Academia Connect 2025 initiative aims to bring together over 600 educators and industry leaders with the aim of fostering stronger collaboration between industry and academia.