Class 9 Student killed, several injured in shocking hostel attack

Ballari: A shocking late-night incident at a residential school hostel in Ballari has left one student dead and several others injured after a Class 9 student allegedly attacked fellow students and a warden with an iron rod. The incident occurred at a Gurukula residential school hostel on Saturday night, sending shockwaves across the district.

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place after dinner when most of the students in the hostel had gone to sleep. The accused student reportedly removed an iron rod from a bed inside the dormitory and suddenly began attacking the warden and other students who were sleeping nearby.

In the brutal assault, one student sustained severe injuries and later died. Seven other boys, along with the hostel warden, were also injured in the attack. The injured students were immediately rushed to hospitals in the city, including the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) and a nearby trauma care centre, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Following the attack, the accused student reportedly fled the hostel premises. The exact reason behind the assault is yet to be determined. Police officials from the Brucepete Police Station have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the student.

Police personnel rushed to the hostel and the hospital soon after receiving information about the incident. Officials have begun questioning staff members and other students to understand the sequence of events that led to the tragic attack.

The news spread quickly, prompting anxious parents to rush to the hospital late at night to check on their children. Scenes of grief unfolded as the parents of the deceased student broke down in the hospital.

The father of the deceased student, Lakshmikant, alleged negligence on the part of the hostel management. “We received a call around 11.30 pm and rushed here. Only after reaching the hospital did we learn that our son had been murdered. The management failed to monitor the situation properly,” he said.

He also suspected that the accused student might have been suffering from mental health issues or could have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack.

Local village panchayat president Ramareddy expressed deep sorrow over the incident and demanded a thorough investigation. “We have lost a boy from our village. Hostel authorities should have monitored the mental condition and behaviour of students closely,” he said.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack.