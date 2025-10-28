Climate change is our next major challenge: Eshwar Khandre

Mysuru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has emphasised that with shrinking forest areas and expanding human settlements, human-wildlife conflict is on the rise, making coexistence with wildlife the need of the hour.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board in Mysuru, the minister Eshwar Khandre said wildlife plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. He stressed the importance of educating people, especially children in forest-fringe areas, about the behavior of wild animals and the need for harmonious coexistence. “Non-governmental organizations and forest staff must take up this responsibility,” he added.

Expressing condolences over the death of Rajasekhar, who was killed in a tiger attack in Saragur taluk on Saturday, the minister said the government stands with the victim’s family and assured that compensation will be provided as per the norms.

Minister Khandre said that Mysuru has been declared a single-use plastic-free city by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He urged Pollution Control Board officials and local bodies to work together to ensure effective implementation. “Citizens must carry cloth bags while shopping and completely avoid plastic carry bags,” he advised.

Highlighting the growing threat of climate change and global warming, the minister said these are leading to frequent natural disasters. “Two years ago, a landslide occurred in Sirur of Uttara Kannada district, and in Kerala’s Wayanad, entire villages were washed away. Such disasters can be prevented only if we care for our natural environment,” he noted. He pointed out that due to climate irregularities, rainfall patterns have become erratic: “What used to be a month’s rain now falls in a week, what used to be a week’s rain falls in a day, and what used to be a day’s rain pours down in an hour. This leads to floods. To prevent such calamities, we must grow more trees and protect our forests,” he said.

He further added that rising summer temperatures are causing heat-related deaths across regions. “Thousands of Hajj pilgrims lost their lives due to extreme heat. Even in Delhi and North India, people are succumbing to high temperatures. The only solution to control this temperature rise is large-scale tree plantation,” he stated. The minister paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, describing her as a visionary leader. “The environmental laws and measures she introduced to protect forests, wildlife, and nature have helped preserve India’s ecological balance,” he said. The event was attended by Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Chairman PM Narendra Swamy, MLAs GT Devegowda, Anil Chikkamadu, and Board members Mariswamy and Sharanu Modi, among others.