CM Bommai to consider cutting tax on fuel

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that he would decide on tax cuts for petrol after reviewing the State's economic situation..

Speaking to media on Sunday on the proposal to reduce taxes on petrol, Bommai said, "I have already said, it is dependent on the economy. After the by-polls I will review the economy. If the economy has improved, there is an opportunity for it (reducing tax)."

The State's finance portfolio is held by the Chief Minister himself. Before he started his campaign for the bypolls, Bommai said, "We are aware about the concerns expressed by public on rising prices of fuel. Some people are even saying there is a connection between the rise in prices of essential commodities and petrol and diesel prices. A team of senior officials will review and tell us. Only then can we think about cut in taxes."

In the capital city of Karnataka, the petrol price has skyrocked to Rs 109.53 per litre from Rs 83.69 per litre last year. As of Sunday, in Bengaluru, petrol price is Rs 109.53 and diesel Rs 100.37.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah has urged Chief Minister Bommai to cut the price of both petrol and diesel in the State. Congress had initiated a debate on the price rise issue, blaming BJP governments for the high fuel rates.

Following neighbouring Tamil Nadu government's move to cut tax on petrol by Rs three per litre, Siddaramaiah had urged Bommai to follow the example.

Siddaramaiah tweeted: "Tamil Nadu has cut the petrol price by Rs 3 helping lakhs of common man. I urge CM of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai to follow the same and cut the price of both Petrol and Diesel in Karnataka."