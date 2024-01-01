CM extends New Year greetings to senior officers of the government

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended new year greetings to senior government secretaries who met him today and hoped that the year 2024 will be a promising year for the state.

He was speaking after exchanging new year greetings with Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and secretaries today at his home office Krishna.

We have incurred a crop loss of 35 thousand crores in 48 lakh hectares area in the state due to drought situation. Relief from the government will not be sufficient if nature does not support us. We are facing this situation due to climate change. Good rains are expected during monsoon in 2024. He said that he would pray to God for a good monsoon.

Severity of drought is less due to our guarantees:

The CM said that rains are necessary for development to reach the desired expectation. More than 60 % of people are dependent on agriculture. It is because of our guarantees that the severity of the drought has reduced. Poor families have gained purchasing power. He opined that although there is drought, its intensity has reduced to some extent. He said that on the basis of the universal basic income policy, the income of the people has increased and economic activities have been given impetus. People have chosen us for the development of the state. The government has chosen the bureaucrats. He said that objectives of the constitutions can be fulfilled and change in the society can be brought only with a pro-people and social approach.

We have to work according to the people’s expectation:

We have to work towards understanding the constitution. We have to work according to the people’s expectation.

Chief Minister's Political Secretaries K. Govindaraju, Nazir Ahmed, Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal were present.

The Chief Minister released the book 'Susthira Badukina Sutta Ashakirana' written by Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh.