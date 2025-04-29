CM just wanted to convey that Indians are peace lovers

Belagavi: Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H.K. Patil, on Monday defended Siddara-maiah’s “no war with Pakistan” statement by clarifying that the Chief Minister only in-tended to convey that Indians are peace loving people.

Speaking to the media on Monday in Belagavi, Minister Patil stated, “The intention behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ‘no war with Pakistan’ statement was to convey that Indians are peace-loving people. However, if our country is targeted and war be-comes inevitable to ensure our protection, the enemies must be taught a lesson.” He further said, “Historically, we have been lovers of peace. We will not meddle with anyone unnecessarily. But when provoked, the country’s stand — that we will not spare anyone — will be the stand of all.”

When asked about the BJP’s criticism of CM Siddaramaiah’s statement, Minister Patil said these are not issues to be politicised or made a matter of discussion. “The Prime Minister should hold meetings and discuss matters concerning the nation,” he said. “We will not discuss the matter further,” he added.