Live
- Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Puja Timings & Gold Buying Details
- Max Purcell accepts 18-month doping ban after admitting to breach
- Dance as a career: Exploring Opportunities in India
- Esha Deol marks 20 years since her jungle adventure with tigers during ‘Kaal’ shoot
- Tirumala to Host Major Festivals and Rituals in May 2025
- Mahesh Manjrekar Credits Maharashtra for the Success of Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava'
- Essential Features of a Financial Dashboard
- Cistern Maintenance Tips for Homeowners
- India, Egypt agree on closer collaboration for skill development
- Chandrababu and Lokesh hails Prakasam district Civil Services ranker
CM just wanted to convey that Indians are peace lovers
Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H.K. Patil, on Monday defended Siddara-maiah’s “no war with Pakistan” statement by clarifying that the Chief Minister only in-tended to convey that Indians are peace loving people.
Belagavi: Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H.K. Patil, on Monday defended Siddara-maiah’s “no war with Pakistan” statement by clarifying that the Chief Minister only in-tended to convey that Indians are peace loving people.
Speaking to the media on Monday in Belagavi, Minister Patil stated, “The intention behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ‘no war with Pakistan’ statement was to convey that Indians are peace-loving people. However, if our country is targeted and war be-comes inevitable to ensure our protection, the enemies must be taught a lesson.” He further said, “Historically, we have been lovers of peace. We will not meddle with anyone unnecessarily. But when provoked, the country’s stand — that we will not spare anyone — will be the stand of all.”
When asked about the BJP’s criticism of CM Siddaramaiah’s statement, Minister Patil said these are not issues to be politicised or made a matter of discussion. “The Prime Minister should hold meetings and discuss matters concerning the nation,” he said. “We will not discuss the matter further,” he added.