CM likely to discuss stampede incident in Delhi today

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will travel to New Delhi on June 10 to meet Congress high command, where he is expected to discuss various developments, including June 4 stampede that killed 11 people. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will travel to Delhi tomorrow,” the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement.

“Siddaramaiah will meet party leadership in Delhi and will brief them on the latest developments,” it said. The stampede occurred on June 4 evening in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium here, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team’s IPL victory celebrations.

Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident. Siddaramaiah had on Sunday denied reports that the Congress high command had sought information from him regarding the stampede incident.

Meanwhile, Congress State President D K Shivakumar also is in Delhi today. When reporters asked if he planned to meet the party top brass, he replied that he would not be doing so this time as he has to attend an urgent meeting in Bengaluru and will return later today.