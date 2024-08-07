CM Siddaramaiah had answered show cause notice by Karnataka Guv on same day

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already answered the show cause notice issued by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Wednesday.



Along with replying to the notice, the Chief Minister has also submitted all relevant documents to Governor Gehlot, the sources confirmed.

The CMO sources confirmed that the reply to the show cause notice was given on the day when it was issued to CM Siddaramaiah.

The Governor’s office had sought some more documents related to the case and they were also made available to the Governor on Saturday.

However, the reply does not include the advice by the Council of Ministers to the Governor to withdraw the notice issued to the CM and to reject the petition by the complainant TJ Abraham.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had personally met and provided an explanation to the Governor along with the records.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has denied the allegations mentioned in the notice issued by the Governor.

Regarding the distribution of the MUDA site, Siddaramaiah stated that he had no role or influence in the matter.

He has clarified that the site was legally allocated to his wife and has sent the relevant documents along with his response.

CM Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the Governor would accept the response already given to the notice issued in the MUDA case.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he stated that, since the MUDA matter was handled entirely according to legal procedures, he was confident that the Governor would accept the government's response.

He emphasised that he did not exert any influence in the distribution of MUDA plots and explained that, in accordance with legal procedures, his wife was allocated an alternate plot during the BJP government's tenure in 2021.

Karnataka BJP on August 3 had said that the legal action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would not stop if he did not answer the Governor’s show cause notice.

The petitioner TJ Abraham went to the Raj Bhavan and submitted additional information and clarification with regard to the alleged land scam on Tuesday.

Fingers are crossed over the turn of events in the state on the issue.