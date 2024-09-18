CM Siddaramaiah is anti-Hindu, Karnataka not safe, alleges BJP MLC

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was "Hindu drohi" (anti-Hindu) and the state was not safe under his government.

Addressing a press conference in BJP headquarters, Ravi Kumar referring to the recent violence and rioting during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Nagamangala town of Mandya district, charged that Siddaramaiah was anti-Hindu as under his rule, the revered Ganapati idol was placed in police van.

A fact-finding committee led by BJP leader and former Deputy CM C. N. Ashwathnarayan visited Nagamangala following the incident.

"Another fact-finding committee led by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) President Abdul Majeed, who supports terrorists and opposes Ganapati processions, also went there which might report that Hindus had done an injustice," Ravi Kumar feared.

"Siddaramaiah under your governance, there are people who raise slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'; those who hoist the Palestinian flag; those who place Hindu god Ganesh inside police van; under your regime the Rameshwaram Cafe blast took place," he said while claiming that the state is not a safe place now.

Ravi Kumar stated that Siddaramaiah has no connection whatsoever with freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and does not have the moral right to even mention his name.

"Sangolli Rayanna was a great soldier who fought selflessly for the state without any personal gain. Sangolli Rayanna was a commander for Kittur Rani Chennamma, fighting for the survival of Karnataka and Kittur. Unlike CM Siddaramaiah, Sangolli Rayanna did not receive any land grants or properties; he fought without desire for personal benefit, selflessly sacrificing himself for the state's welfare," Ravi Kumar said.

Sangolli Rayanna did not receive plots of land or personal gains, unlike certain politicians today, he stated.

"Sangolli Rayanna's descendants never petitioned the government for compensation or recognition for their ancestor’s sacrifice. Therefore, CM Siddaramaiah does not have the moral right to speak of Sangolli Rayanna," Ravi Kumar stated referring to the alleged role of the CM in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Ravi Kumar also challenged Siddaramaiah's recent statements, where the Chief Minister claimed that he had been betrayed similarly to how Sangolli Rayanna was betrayed.

Ravikumar demanded that Siddaramaiah should reveal who was plotting against him and who was responsible for his alleged betrayal.

"Someone might have betrayed Sangolli Rayanna and helped the Britishers to arrest him. But, who is betraying CM Siddaramaiah now? Whether it was CM Siddaramaiah's political rivals or other aspirants to the chief minister's position," Ravi Kumar asked.