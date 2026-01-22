CM Siddaramaiah should apologise, Speaker must act: K'taka BJP on Governor speech row

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has condemned the behaviour of Congress MLAs and MLCs following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's refusal to deliver the speech prepared by the state government. The party demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issue an apology, and has urged the Speaker to take appropriate action against Congress legislators who reportedly attempted to obstruct and assault the Governor as he was leaving the House.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka and BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said, “The Governor took the right decision today. He has done his duty. However, the ruling Congress party's insulting the Governor is unacceptable. The attempts by ruling party MLAs and MLCs to attack the Governor are completely unconstitutional. I demand that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tender an apology for the conduct of the ruling party MLAs and MLCs.”

“He should also take strict action. The Speaker must initiate action against those MLAs and MLCs who tried to stop and attack the Governor,” he demanded.

Vijayendra asked why such a situation arose in Karnataka. “The Congress-led government is trying to misuse the Assembly and antagonise the Centre, which is not correct. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government have brought in several reforms and renamed MGNREGA as VB-G RAM G. The Prime Minister’s vision is to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of ‘Ram Raj’ and ‘Gram Raj’,” he said.

“To achieve this, many changes have been introduced, and the poor are welcoming these measures. Unfortunately, the Siddaramaiah government is trying to indulge in propaganda and build a false narrative, which is unacceptable,” he added.

“It is up to the Congress-led government to approach the Supreme Court. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has forgotten that he is the Chief Minister of the state and is behaving as if he is the Chief Minister of the Congress party. I would like to remind him that he is the Chief Minister of the state. He should not lower the dignity of the Governor’s office or the dignity of the House,” Vijayendra said in response to a question.

“By selectively invoking constitutional provisions, you cannot make the Governor a puppet. You cannot expect the Governor to act according to your directions. That is why I say the state government and the Chief Minister must come forward to protect the dignity of the House. It is the Chief Minister himself who is undermining the Constitution,” he alleged.

“If the Governor wanted to act as a tool of the BJP, he could have skipped the session today, but he did not. With due respect to the Constitution, the Governor came to the House and addressed the joint session. He has done his duty. What more do they expect? It is unfair on the part of the Congress-led government to politicise and exploit the situation in Karnataka,” Vijayendra said.

He further alleged that the Congress government was indulging in intimidation merely because it had the support of 140 MLAs. “The people of the state are watching everything closely. If the Congress government does not correct its conduct and continues to undermine the federal system, the people are ready to show how a party with 140 MLAs can be reduced to 40. That day is not far away,” he warned.

He urged the state government to understand the public mood, move in the right direction, and uphold democracy and respect for the Constitution.