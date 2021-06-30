CM Yediyurappa flags off Kisan Rail service to Delhi from Chintamani 

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday called upon farmers to make use of the Kisan Rail, which was started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to help farmers turn agriculture into a profitable business.

He was speaking after flagging off a Kisan Rail train carrying 250 tonnes of mangoes from Chinatamani to New Delhi at the Yelahanka Railway Station here. "The Kisan Rail plays a crucial role in providing good prices for the farm products and thus enhances farmers' income.

I take this opportunity to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching this scheme, which has enhanced market potential for farm products," Yediyurappa said. Stating that the mango growers of Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts have benefited from this scheme, Yediyurappa expressed the hope that other vegetable and fruit growers will also explore the marketing opportunities and utilise this scheme to get more profit for their products. He termed the Kisan Rail a historic step.

Yediyurappa said on June 21, 1,250 tonnes of mangoes from Kolar and Chikkaballapura were transported to Delhi by five Kisan Rail services. This helped farmers get a profit of more than Rs 10 per kg.

Kisan Rail started in August 2020 as an initiative to increase farmers' incomes makes use of one of India's best resources – its extensive rail network – to transport perishable agri-products such as milk, meat and fish. It's a cold storage on wheels. It has been beneficial to farmers, farm produce aggregators etc.

An upfront subsidy of 50 percent on the freight charges is provided for Kisan Rail, which helps the farmers to transport their produce to distant markets at a fraction of the cost incurred by road.

Kisan Rail runs on a time tabled path, thereby ensuring assured transit time to the farmers and farm produce aggregators. Avoiding delay and detention, it ensures that the produce stays fresh upon arrival in distant markets.

This particular Kisan Rail train would reach Delhi (a distance of 2,300 km) in 38-48 hours from Chintamani, Kolar.