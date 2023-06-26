CMRIT sets new benchmark in innovation by hosting National Social Hackathon

Bengaluru: CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) and Atos India joined forces to successfully organise the National Social Hackathon, a groundbreaking event that brought together aspiring innovators from across the country.

“Throughout the National Social Hackathon, we witnessed an extraordinary display of innovation and commitment towards addressing social challenges. We are immensely proud of the teams and their dedication and creativity, and we believe that these young minds will shape a better future through their technological prowess,” stated Dr. Sanjay Jain, Principal, CMR Institute of Technology.

With an overwhelming response of 108 entries, the hackathon witnessed fierce competition and exceptional talent. After a meticulous evaluation process, 25 outstanding teams were selected to showcase their innovations, who were further assessed by experts from Indian Institute of Science (IISC).

The National Social Hackathon comprised two categories of innovation: software and hardware. Participants were encouraged to push the boundaries of technology and address social challenges with their inventive solutions. This hackathon not only fostered creativity but also aimed to make a positive impact on society.

Team Planeteers bagged the first prize for their innovative method of identifying and eliminating automobiles that cause high levels of pollution. They shared the first place with team Bock Automotive who also devised strategies to reduce pollutants emitted through vehicles. The runner up was Team Cybiorg who figured out a convenient alternative for patients undergoing physiotherapy for curing Monoplegia.

One participant, Rakesh, representing CMRIT, shared his exhilarating experience during the 24-hour hackathon. Rakesh and his team developed an innovative app named “Bockfoods,” which revolutionizes the hotel sector through drone delivery. Their vision is to automate the food delivery process and enhance efficiency in the hospitality industry.

Another noteworthy team, ECO, hailing from Bellary Institute of Technology and Management (BITM), focused on floral waste management. Recognizing that floral waste is the third-largest quantity of waste produced annually in India, their vision aimed to transform this waste into useful products. The team devised an ingenious solution that converts floral waste into high-quality incense sticks, contributing to environmental sustainability.

In a remarkable display of ingenuity, the team “S.A.P.P.H.I.R.E.” from Kalasalingam University introduced an expression and gesture-based hardware control mechanism. Their creation enables users to effortlessly control devices or screens using simple hand gestures, making technology more accessible and intuitive for all.

The National Social Hackathon served as a platform for young minds to showcase their passion, skills, and commitment to social innovation. Dr.Sharmila who coordinated the event, expressed her gratitude to Atos India for their collaboration and unwavering support in organizing this hackathon. She also commended the participants for their dedication and commitment to leveraging technology for social good.

The success of the National Social Hackathon sets a new benchmark for innovation and highlights the potential of young minds to bring about positive change. CMRIT and Atos India remain committed to nurturing and empowering the next generation of innovators who will shape a better future for all.