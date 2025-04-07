Coconut shell prices soar to record Rs 26,500 per tonne amid scarcity

Tumakuru: In an extraordinary turn of events, the price of coconut shell has skyrocketed, with rates reaching as high as Rs26,500 per ton. This marks a significant increase compared to previous years, where prices ranged from Rs7,000 to Rs8,000 per ton. Just two years ago, prices had surged to Rs18,000 per ton, which was considered a record at the time. However, the current figures have surpassed all expectations, setting a new benchmark in the market.

The primary reason for this price surge is attributed to the acute scarcity of shell in the market. Farmers, noticing the favourable selling prices, have shifted their focus to selling coconuts and tender coconuts, resulting in decreased production of shell. This shortage has created a challenging situation for manufacturers dependent on this vital raw material.

Market trader Somasekhar commented, “In just a year, we have seen a fourfold increase in prices. The demand for shell continues to rise, and it is likely to become even more expensive in the coming days.”

In Karnataka, the demand for shell is fueled not only by local needs but also by significant demand from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where coconut cultivation also prevails. These neighboring states are currently experiencing a reduction in coir production, further increasing the demand for Karnataka’s shell . Notably, shell produced in Karnataka boasts a carbon content ranging from 85% to 95%, compared to less than 80% in coir from other states, thereby commanding higher prices in the market.

A local campaign promoting “Bring in coconut shell and earn money” has gained traction in the district, highlighting the burgeoning demand.

Additionally, shell sourced locally is processed into shell products before being dispatched to factories in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. There’s also a growing demand from factories in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Once at the factories, the shell is thoroughly cleaned, dried, and cut according to size before being packaged for export.

Coconut shell is becoming increasingly valuable in the carbon manufacturing sector, finding applications in the production of beauty products, facial creams, and water-based paints, among others.

As the prices of coconut shell continue to rise, farmers and traders alike are optimistic about the financial potential that this market holds, indicating a significant shift in local agricultural practices and market strategies. The coconut shell industry’s trajectory will be closely watched as it adapts to changing demand dynamics and production challenges.