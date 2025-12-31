Codava National Council Reiterates Cultural Identity and Aspirations

Madikeri: The Codava National Council (CNC) has extended greetings on the occasion of Global New Year’s Day, emphasising that while the indigenous Codava community celebrates its traditional New Year, Edmyaar Ondh, on April 14 as per the Codava solar calendar, it also embraces the globally observed New Year on January 1.

In a New Year message, the CNC said the Codava community, described as an aboriginal indigenous mono-ethnic animistic group, has a distinct cultural identity rooted in its own calendar and traditions. At the same time, the organisation underlined the importance of openness and engagement with global cultural practices, including the observance of the New Year as per the Gregorian calendar.

The CNC noted that January 1 is widely recognised as the New Year across the world, including by the United Nations and its 193 member states, and is officially acknowledged in India as well. It pointed out that many communities and faiths across the globe follow their own solar or lunar calendars for religious and cultural observances, while also accepting January 1 as a common global reference point.

The organisation recalled that it began reviving and publicly celebrating Edmyaar Ondh with cultural fervour more than three decades ago, asserting that celebrating the Codava New Year does not preclude participation in global traditions. It called for avoiding parochialism and encouraged the community to celebrate both occasions with equal enthusiasm.

Looking ahead to 2026, the CNC reiterated its long-standing aspirations, including demands for Codavaland geopolitical autonomy, the right to internal political self-determination and self-rule, and international recognition for the Codava community. The council expressed hope that the New Year would bring peace, harmony and freedom from prejudice worldwide.