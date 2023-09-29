Committee again asks Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs water till Oct 15

Bengaluru: The 25th meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) was held on 29 September at Delhi, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resource Department attended the meeting physically. The Committee on Friday ordered Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water to Tamil Nadu till October 15.

Karnataka requested CWMA to consider the prevailing storages in 4 Reservoirs of Karnataka which is insufficient to meet its requirement for irrigation and drinking water needs and requested to review the directions of CWRC to realisation of 3000 Cusecs from 29 September for 15 days and give a break of realisation.

TN Insisted for release of water to save its crops

for realisation of 12500 Cusecs including backlog of 12.5 TMC. After detailed deliberations CWMA directed to make good shortfall of earlier directions and endorsed the CWRC Directions of realisation of 3000 Cusecs till 15 October.

Reacting to this, CM Siddaramaiah said, We will appeal against the order in the Supreme court. Today we are having a meeting with the retired judges.