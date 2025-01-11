Concerns grow over delay in approval for nuclear power plant

Raichur: It has been two months since a letter was submitted to the revenue department seeking permission for the construction of a nuclear power plant by the NTPC on land located in the outskirts of Halakavatgi village. However, no action has been taken yet, raising concerns that officials’ negligence could lead to the relocation of the nuclear power plant project.

The NTPC had identified Karadigudda in Manvi taluk and Halakavatgi in Lingasugur taluk as potential sites for the nuclear power plant, with approximately 1,200 acres of land surveyed for this purpose. A meeting was also held under the leadership of the revenue minister regarding this matter.

The principal secretary of the revenue department has sent a letter to the Raichur dis-trict commissioner, requesting a report on the identified site for the nuclear plant. Despite it being communicated to the Raichur deputy commissioner by the assistant commissioner of Lingasugur taluk, no further action has been taken so far. Locals are expressing anger, stating that although permission for the nuclear power plant has been granted, the officials in the revenue department have failed to take notice.

The Mudgal hobli encompasses around 56 villages, many of which are deprived of irrigation projects.

Locals argue that if a nuclear power plant is constructed in the area near Halakavatgi, which is prone to flooding from the backwaters of the Basavasagar reservoir, it could create thousands of jobs, benefiting the local educated youth. “Government projects of this scale are essential for local employment genera-tion.

There is hope for job opportunities for locals with the establishment of a nuclear power plant, which will not only benefit educated youth but also provide suitable em-ployment for the rural poor,” community members stated.

Former village panchayat member Sharannappa emphasized, “If a nuclear power plant is constructed in our village outskirts, job opportunities will arise for the unem-ployed here.

It is imperative that the officials from the revenue department conduct a site inspection and move forward with the implementation.” In response to the ongo-ing concerns, Lingasugur tehsildar Shamsalan clarified, “Revenue inspectors have been instructed to assess the land near Halakavatgi for the construction of the nucle-ar power plant and to submit a report.

Once the report is received, it will be communi-cated to the district commissioner.”