Confidence readying to set up 20 CNG stations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Confidence Petroleum laid the foundation stones for the first 20 CNG stations (of total 100) in Bengaluru.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Raman Chadha (CEO, Gail Gas), Vivek Wathodkar (Chief General Manager, CGD Bengaluru) and Vimal Parwal (President, Confidence Petroleum). On 25 March 2021, Confidence was nominated to set up and operate 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru city by Gail Gas, the CGD awardee.

Speaking on the occasion, Raman Chadha mentioned that the stations will further help deepen the CNG network and appreciated the efforts of Confidence Petroleum on the fast execution, despite second wave of Covid-19.

Confidence group is following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a gas-based economy: 10,000 CNG pumps in the coming future. As we are aware about the CNG revolution which has changed Delhi, Mumbai and many more cities of India.

The green fuel has been an instrumental effort to deal with pollution issues of these cities. Confidence group is committed to making Clean Bengaluru, Green Bengaluru and contribute to the beauty of the city.

This year Confidence is setting up CNG stations in Lalbag, Yelahanka, Vijay nagar, Peenya, Uttarahalli hobli, konanakunte, electronic city, Kormangala, Kengere, Nayandahalli, Jp, Nagar.

With this, the Confidence group will set up 20 CNG stations by March 2022 and the remaining 100 in the next three years.

This will immensely benefit the auto, car, LCV, trucks segment as they will ply on CNG as the petrol & diesel prices are spiralling out of control. Vimal Parwal said it has been an honour working with Gail Gas and their trust in Confidence to build and operate 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru.