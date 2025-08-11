Cong office is a temple, build one to show your contribution

Mysuru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar has urged Congress MLAs and block presidents to construct party offices in every Assembly constituency, calling it the true measure of their contribution to the party.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan in Mysuru, Shivakumar said, “For Congress workers, the party office is a temple, a shrine to protect democracy. Whether you contribute Rs100 or Rs1,000, your support should be remembered by your family as your service to the party.”

The event coincided with Raksha Bandhan and Quit India Day. Shivakumar praised leaders like Tanveer Sait and Tiwari for their commitment, noting that properties have been transferred to the party in several constituencies.

He recalled that it has been 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi became Congress president, and Mallikarjun Kharge now holds the post, adding that the party aims to build offices in 100 locations across Karnataka.

He stressed that party offices should not be set up in legislators’ homes but as permanent structures for the organisation.

He lauded the dedication of several MLAs who donated land or funds, citing examples from Maddur, Ron, and other constituencies.

Shivakumar also mentioned his own contribution of land in Ramanagara, where construction is underway with financial backing from ministers and local MLAs.