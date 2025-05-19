Congress Government’s 'Sadhana Samavesha' a Mockery of Mandate, Alleges BJP Leader V. Sunil Kumar

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister V. Sunil Kumar has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government ahead of its scheduled Sadhana Samavesha (progress review meeting) in Hosapete, Ballari district, calling the event a “grim irony” and a “macabre celebration of failure.”

In a strongly worded statement released on Monday, Sunil Kumar alleged that the Congress government, completing two years in office, had failed to deliver on any of its core promises and had instead pushed the state backwards on developmental indicators.

“The cabinet ministers wear no signs of celebration. The due date for power-sharing has come too close for comfort, and that anxiety is eclipsing all sense of achievement. Even before the Sadhana Samavesha concludes, there are already murmurs of a fierce internal battle over succession. The countdown to the power transition has begun, with fingers already pointed at throats,” he said, alluding to reports of a possible leadership change within the Congress.

Sunil Kumar, a key BJP face from coastal Karnataka, further alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led government has only deepened public distress in the last two years.

“What exactly is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah celebrating?” he asked rhetorically. “Is it the delay in releasing development funds, which has set Karnataka’s progress back by a decade? Or is it the steep rise in prices of essential commodities and services — from death certificates to daily necessities?”

He accused the Congress of sabotaging Central government schemes by engaging in constant confrontation with the Union government, thereby depriving the state of valuable developmental programmes.

The statement also levelled accusations of divisive politics, alleging that the Congress had attempted to polarise the state along caste, religion, and linguistic lines. “Is the CM celebrating the breakdown of social harmony, the appeasement of communal elements, and the demoralisation of Hindu activists?” he asked.

Among other charges, the BJP leader criticised the Congress government for:

Allegedly rewarding controversial individuals with political positions, including those who reportedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

Altering caste census data in a manner that weakened unity among backward classes.

Mishandling reservation reforms for Dalit communities.

Undermining institutions like the Lokayukta.

Mismanaging Bengaluru’s infrastructure and increasing corruption across sectors.

Misappropriating funds meant for SCSP (Scheduled Castes Sub Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub Plan).

Introducing unconstitutional quotas for Muslim contractors in public works.

He further claimed that the government’s influence had shrunk to Bengaluru and Mysuru alone, while development across the rest of the state remained stagnant. “Following the MUDA land scam, the Chief Minister appears reluctant to step out of Bengaluru. What can such a government possibly hope to accomplish with a self-congratulatory meeting?” he asked.

Sunil Kumar’s remarks come amidst speculation of a possible mid-term shift in leadership within the Congress, as part of a rotation agreement reached between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.