Congress leader alleges corruption in clearing bills

Tumakuru: In a startling revelation, senior Congress leader AD Balaramaiah, who also serves as the president of the Tumkur District Civil Contractors Association, has leveled serious allegations of rampant corruption within the state government. According to Balaramaiah, ever since the Congress assumed power in Karnataka, contractors have been forced to pay commissions exceeding 40% in order to get their bills cleared. Speaking to media representatives, Balaramaiah cited a recent incident in Chikkanayakanahalli where Lokayukta police conducted raids on the homes and offices of certain engineers. These raids, prompted by complaints from local contractors, resulted in the arrest of several engineers who were allegedly demanding exorbitant bribes to clear bills for projects executed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship program aimed at providing safe drinking water to rural areas, making the allegations particularly concerning.

Balaramaiah, a long-time supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, did not hold back in his criticism. He claimed that Congress MLAs and ministers have been instructing Zilla Panchayat officials to withhold the payment of contractors’ bills unless a hefty commission is paid. This, he argued, has placed an undue financial burden on contractors, who are already struggling to manage rising costs and dwindling margins.

The Tumkur District Civil Contractors Association, led by Balaramaiah, has expressed growing frustration with the current state of affairs. They have warned that if the government does not take immediate steps to address the issue of commissions, they will be left with no choice but to halt all ongoing projects and stage a protest. This move could have significant ramifications, potentially stalling critical infrastructure projects across the district.

Balaramaiah also drew comparisons between the current Congress administration and the previous BJP government, noting that while a 40% commission was the norm under BJP rule, the situation has only worsened under Congress. “Now it is more than 40 percent,” he lamented, emphasizing that the promised change in governance has not materialized. Before the assembly elections, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had campaigned on a platform of reducing corruption and restoring good governance. However, Balaramaiah’s allegations suggest that the situation has only deteriorated since Congress came to power. Despite being in office for over a year and a half, he argued, the government has failed to curb the growing menace of corruption.

Adding to the concerns, Balaramaiah highlighted a shift in how bills are cleared under the current administration. Previously, bills were processed based on seniority, ensuring a fair and transparent system. However, he claims that ministers and MLAs are now pressuring officials to prioritize payments for contractors who are willing to pay hefty commissions. This, he asserted, is particularly evident in projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, where bribes are allegedly being funneled through engineers and other officials.