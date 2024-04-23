Congress made HD Devegowda PM, don’t know why he is shedding tears: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said former Prime Minister H D Devegowda has no reason to shed tears as Congress party was the one which made him the Prime minister.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “I don’t know why H D Devegowda is shedding tears. Congress party made him the Prime minister. It is not Hassan district which made him the Chief minister but Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural districts. No matter what he does, JDS will not win any seats in Karnataka. Congress will win all those seats.” He was replying to a query on H D Devegowda shedding tears in Hassan.

Asked about protest against Centre on drought relief, he said, “Supreme Court has given us justice and the Centre has agreed to provide drought relief. BJP has launched an advertising campaign that Congress was picking the pockets of the people in drought relief. But it is the BJP which is picking the pockets of the people and blaming it on Congress. We have reduced electricity charges and providing up to 200 units of electricity for free, the BJP is unable to digest this.”

Asked about hectic campaigning by BJP leaders in Bengaluru Rural, he said, “They are free to campaign anywhere they want. We are not novices in politics, we have been working in the constituency from day one. People know what we have delivered.”

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Party President Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan today called on the Deputy Chief Minister and extended his party’s support to Congress candidates in Karnataka.

“VCK Party President and INDIA Alliance partner today paid a visit and expressed his strong support to Congress candidates in Karnataka. Three candidates from his party had filed their nominations from Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Bengaluru Rural. They have retired from the fray and are supporting Congress candidates. They will also campaign for D K Suresh in Bengaluru Rural,” Shivakumar said.