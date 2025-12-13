Congress MLA claims DKS will become CM soon

Belagavi: A fresh wave of political speculation has gripped Karnataka after Congress MLA Iqbal Husain on Friday asserted that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would take over as Chief Minister soon after the conclusion of the Belagavi winter session. His remarks, made at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, sparked renewed debate over leadership dynamics within the ruling Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Husain claimed that Shivakumar becoming chief minister was “written in fate” and insisted that numbers or political arithmetic were irrelevant. “I did not become an MLA because it was written on my forehead. Similarly, it is written that D.K. Shivakumar will become CM. Yesterday 55 MLAs had gathered for dinner. We just had dinner—nothing else.

But yes, we want DK Shi to become CM, and he will,” he said.

He argued that Shivakumar’s hard work for the party over the past decades deserved reward and that the transition would happen “as early as possible” once the session ends. Stressing that the Congress high command holds the ultimate authority, he remarked: “Numbers don’t matter. Only the high command’s decision matters and everyone will abide by it.”

Husain downplayed the political significance of the dinner meeting, which involved a large group of Congress legislators and triggered rumours of an internal coup. “If 224 MLAs are invited for dinner, everyone will go. Whether it is Congress, JD(S), or BJP—everyone considers DKShi a friend. It was just a gesture of goodwill,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, dismissing the controversy.

“The CM has already spoken responsibly. We need no other guidance. He carries himself with dignity, and that is our direction,” Rao said.

Rao also denied any discussion about leadership change at the dinner, clarifying that he did not attend due to a Cabinet meeting. “Dinner parties keep happening here,” he added, attempting to defuse speculation. The Congress high command has not commented on the matter, even as murmurs within the party continue to intensify.