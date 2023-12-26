Congress performs U-turn regarding Hijab ban, postpones decision

Bengaluru: In a total turn of events, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after initially suggesting the withdrawal of the hijab ban, has now signalled a temporary halt on the matter, with sources indicating a delay until after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This decision comes in the wake of dissent within the Congress party, including expressions of displeasure from prominent leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah’s initial announcement, made during an address in Mysuru district on December 22, stirred political tensions as he directed officials to rescind the hijab ban order imposed by the previous BJP government in 2022. The opposition, particularly the BJP, promptly criticised the Chief Minister’s decision, questioning its validity, especially given the ongoing case in the Supreme Court regarding the ban.

Facing mounting pressure, Siddaramaiah, on Sunday, tempered his stance, stating that the government is likely to take back the order and conduct a discussion on the topic.

Behind the scenes, senior Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, voiced their dissatisfaction with the Chief Minister’s handling of the issue. In response to the internal discord, the Congress-led government is reported to have decided to defer any further discussion on the contentious hijab matter until after the Lok Sabha elections conclude.

D K Shivakumar clarified on Monday that no conclusive decision has been reached on the issue. “There has been no discussion made on this issue. The issue is yet to be discussed,” Shivakumar stated.

The reported reluctance to pursue the hijab issue is believed to stem from concerns within the Congress ranks that any action might inadvertently bolster the BJP’s standing among Hindu voters.

This episode echoes a similar conflict during the Assembly elections, where differences between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah on the hijab issue resulted in a neutral stance being adopted by the party under pressure from the high command. The current decision to postpone any resolution until after the Lok Sabha elections underscores the delicate balance the Congress party is attempting to maintain on this matter.