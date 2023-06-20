Congress protest against Central Govt for denying rice We are determined to make a hunger free state: DCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The Congress in Karnataka staged protest across all district headquarters against the BJP-led central government for denying rice for the State's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, which offers 10 kg rice to each member of families living below the poverty line.

On Tuesday, KPCC president, Dy CM DK Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy among others staged a protest against the BJP-led Central government for "denying" rice for the State's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme at Freedom Park, Bengaluru.

Speaking at the protest, KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "There is no greater charity than giving food. We are determined to make a hunger free state. For that, we have offered to give 10 kg of rice to each person of the poor family through Anna Bhagya Yojana. But the central government has obstructed this. Although the central government does not provide rice, we buy it from other states. For this, the government and ministers are contacting other states. We have rice to give 5 kg now. As we are adjusting for the remaining 5 kg. Some people are asking us for millet and corn instead of rice. We will decide after looking at the situation."

The people of the state should teach the BJP, which is doing politics at the expense of the poor, a proper lesson will be taught in the upcoming parliament, panchayat and corporation elections.We are not asking for free of cost rice. However, they are adamant that the policy has changed. The center has done this to send people against us. The people will express their anger against the center, He said.

Yeddyurappa said that they will not be quiet if the government gives less than one grain of rice. He said that he will fight. Yediyurappa and Bommai, as your party said, why haven't you put Rs 15 lakhs in everyone's account yet, why haven't you doubled the farmers' income? Why are the youth not given employment? Answer this first and protest. Apart from that, every day the BJP leaders Yeddyurappa, Kateel, Ashok are all talking sarcastically. Criticize us politically as an opposition party. We have no objection to that. First protest against your President Nadda and the Prime Minister that Acche Din has not arrived as promised, so we are sitting in the opposition party, says DCM Shivakumar.

He said, We are fighting against the anti-poor policies of the Centre. It is Congress responsibility that no one should go hungry in the matter of food commitment. Today we are fighting against the central government's anti-poor policy. On the issue of filling the stomach of the poor, there is a protest in the streets today against the politics of the central government.

Sonia Gandhi as the President of the UPA government and Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister enacted the Food Security Act and gave us food as a constitutional right. Rice is being distributed to the people of our country by that constitutional right. The central government then charged about Rs 28 per kg of rice. Remaining Rs 3-4 was given by the state government. Rice is being distributed to the poor at the expense of the state government, said DCM Shivakumar.

He said, Anna Bhagya Yojana was implemented from the first day of coming to power in our state and 5 kg of rice was given to each poor family member. Later Siddaramaiah raised it to 7 kg. We said in our election manifesto that we will give 10 kg of rice. Congress keeps up its promise. Among the five guaranteed schemes given by the party, Shakti Yojana has already been implemented. Within a week of Shakti Yojana's implementation, 3.30 crore women traveled for free. People are making pilgrimages to religious places. The work is being done to save the original religion.

The registration for Gruha Jyoti Yojana has started. All of you register patiently, don't rush, don't panic. All of you will get this plan. The Gruha Lakshmi project will be implemented in a timely manner so that there is no technical problem in haste. He said, Provision is being made to fill the application in Bapu Kendra, Panchayat Kendra and own mobile. In addition to this, party workers and people's representatives should go door to door and fill the application form for this scheme, irrespective of any party.

At each booth level an educated woman and man should go to each house and fill the application. No one should be bribed to fill the application. Action will be taken against them if they accept bribe. Even if our workers are involved in illegal activities, a case will be registered, DCM said.

The implementation of the plan will be done as transparently and honestly as possible. Apart from those who decide that they don't want the scheme, they have to fill an application for this scheme. We have decided to give money for Gruhalakshmi Yojana from August. A separate app is being prepared for this and registration for this scheme will start soon. The Women and Child Welfare Minister will announce the date of commencement of registration, said Shivakumar.

He added, Thank you for participating in this struggle despite the rain and making history by fighting for the food of the poor. This struggle should be carried out at the taluk level and the people of the village should be made aware of the Centre's anti-poor policy. We oppose the government that is hitting on the stomach of the poor.