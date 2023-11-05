Congress sets target to win 20 Lok Sabha seats in 2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday convened a meeting with the ministers to discuss the Parliamentary elections to be held next year and has set a target of winning at least 20 out of 28 LS seats. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said in the meeting attended by 19 ministers, the CM and his deputy D K Shivakumar discussed the severe drought situation in the state and no aid coming from the Centre.

There were no discussions on the issue of Chief Ministerial post in the state, he said and pointed out that the Congress high command has instructed not to speak on the issue.

It was said to be a breakfast meeting, party sources said. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had convened a meeting where 19 ministers were present. The objective was to discuss the parliamentary elections next year. All the discussions have taken place. Our target is winning 20 seats,” he said.

Replying to a question on the confusion created due to ministers discussing in public forum the possible change of guard, he said, “There is no confusion about the CM and the Deputy CM. The high command has said that barring development work nothing should be talked.”

“Since AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala directed us a few days back not to speak about it, there is no question of giving public statements. So, you (media) too should not ask such questions. You have to ask me only about development,” he said. Drought situation in the state also came up in the meeting, Reddy said adding that the ministers were told to work to face it. In this context, he accused the Centre of doing nothing. “Despite drought the Centre is not paying heed. It did not release even a paisa. During (assembly) election they (central ministers) were coming in hordes to seek votes, but now no one is coming though we are in severe crisis,” he added.

Regarding the Congress direction to the ministers to submit ground reports about the possible candidates for the Lok Sabha election next year, Reddy said it was also discussed. (PTI)