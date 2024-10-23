Congress will win all three by-elections: DK Suresh

Bengaluru: “The Congress party will win the by-elections of three assembly constituencies in the state,” said former MP DK Suresh. Responding to media queries on Tuesday near his Sadashivanagar residence, DK Suresh when asked if he is confident of winning in Channapatna, said, “I will convey my open views to the party leaders. I will decide after they take decision. I have to obey the orders of the party, even our leaders must also obey the party decision,” he said.

When asked about the discussion of Yogeshwar joining the Congress, he said, “I have come to know through the media that Yogeshwar has resigned from the Parishad membership on Monday and it has been accepted. It is known that he is holding a meeting today in Channapatna that he will contest as a Independent candidate. Apart from this, I don’t know anything about him joining the Congress.”

When asked what was discussed in the Ramnagar district leaders’ meeting on Monday night, he said, “We have discussed with the district MLAs and leaders what should be the next step of our party and they have given their opinion. He advised that the Congress party is strong and we should fight from the party itself.

When asked whether he would welcome Yogeshwar to the Congress party, Suresh said, “We have welcomed all the leaders coming from JDS and BJP in Channapatna for the last three months. Those who agree with the party’s philosophy and leadership are welcome. It does not say whether it is Yogeshwar or someone else. The issue of Yogeshwar’s joining the party is not before me. They are senior leaders, ex-ministers, with a lot of experience. His NDA alliance is strong, let’s wait and see what decision he will make,” he said.

When Yogeshwar asked when he could join the party, Suresh said, “Whenever you say, he will come.” On Thursday, when asked about the discussion about Yogeshwar’s inclusion, he said, “Workers from Channapatna called me and informed me that Yogeshwar is holding a meeting to contest as an Independent member. The reality of this meeting will be known in the evening,” he said.