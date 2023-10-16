Counter to raid politics: Congress is preparing to give a shock to the BJP

Bengaluru: Raid Politics amidst the blame game, the counter strike plan is making more noise. Information is now available that government is all prepared to shock the opposition party in the state over the investigation of Medical Corruption and Bit Coin Corruption.



If the raid politics increases, the Congress has prepared its camp. IT Raid (Income Tax Raid) in the state is creating more buzz day by day and BJP leaders are accusing Congress of being the source of illegally obtained money. The Karnataka BJP has taken a bold and vocal stance by openly criticizing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. On X, the Karnataka unit of the BJP posted a message referring to Siddaramaiah as the “Karnataka CM — Karnataka Collection Master.” Also on Monday, they posted asking Kaun Banega Collectionpati, What is the Full Form of KPCC? With some options.

Allegation made without any record is a political argument. But the Congress has expressed doubt that the IT raids are only being done for political reasons.

In response to this allegation, the Congress has decided to speed up state-level investigations. Of course, BJP can be countered if the investigation of scams like medical scam or Bitcoin is speeded up. In one such calculation, there are state Congress leaders who are advising the IT raid counter to speed up local investigations.