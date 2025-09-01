Court orders overnight judicial custody of social activist

Bengaluru: A court-ordered restraining injunction was breached, leading to the overnight judicial remand of a social activist for making alleged derogatory remarks against the Dharmasthala temple.

According to local judicial sources, the activist’s remarks violated a recently imposed restraining order that sought to curb defamatory or inflammatory statements targeting the Dharmasthala temple and its administration.

As a result, the court swiftly ordered judicial custody, carried out during the night hours to ensure compliance and prevent escalation.

This development comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the ongoing Dharmasthala mass-burial investigation.

The activist in question has been prominently involved in the campaign demanding accountability in the case, which has sparked statewide—and even national—debate over religious sanctity, public dissent, and the rule of law.

Legal analysts note the case underscores the precarious balance between upholding judicial orders and safeguarding freedom of expression—rights that sometimes stand in tension with each other.

The overnight detention highlights the court’s intent to strictly enforce its directives, even for politically or socially charged speech.

The activist is expected to appear before the court during the day for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mass-burial allegations continues its work, navigating the complicated terrain of religious sentiment, civil liberties, and legal mandates.