Crackdown on Rogue Fishing, Gangolli Boats Face Hefty Fines

Udupi: Crackdown on Rogue Fishing, Gangolli Boats Face Hefty FinesThree boats in Gangolli, between Kundapur and Maravanthe faced penalties after coastal security police and fisheries officials caught them using illegal light fishing methods. The operation took place at Gangolli fishing harbour, and after an investigation, the Udupi district joint director of fisheries fined the boat owners a total of Rs. 16,000 for breaking the rules in waters under police control.

The effort to enforce fishing laws didn’t end there. Inspectors also found another boat with a generator meant for light fishing, which isn’t allowed because it harms sea life. They took away the generator and lights, fined the owner Rs. 5,000, and then released the boat. Light fishing involves shining bright lights at the sea to catch fish, which in-turn depletes fish population faster.

To stop these illegal activities, a joint team of fisheries department staff and coastal security police has been set up. They’re now regularly checking boats at Malpe and Gangolli harbours to prevent light fishing and bull trawling.

