Customs officials nab culprits at airport

Bengaluru: Animals being smuggled from abroad have been seized by customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport. The animals were found in a plastic box while the officials were checking at the airport. Later, on inquiry, it was found that the animals were brought illegally on flight MHO192 from Kuala Lumpur. Currently, a case has been registered under the Prohibition of Trafficking of Illegal Animals Act. Further investigation is ongoing.

Customs officials recently managed to arrest a man from Kuala Lumpur who had hidden gold in his underwear at the Kempegowda International Airport. One and a half kg gold was seized from the arrested.

A man who had landed at Kempegowda International Airport had hidden two gold biscuits in his underwear to avoid the sight of customs officials. Officials who got the information about this, checked the person as he was getting off the plane. It was discovered that gold was being transported. 1.499 kg of gold biscuits in the underwear has been seized. It was worth one crore rupees. Later, the accused was arrested and produced before the court.

Gold worth more than one and a half crore rupees, which was being illegally transported from Dubai to Bangalore, has been seized by the Customs officials at the Bangalore International Airport. The accused had specially sewn clothes to smuggle gold. They used to hide gold in jeans pants and t-shirts and carry it.