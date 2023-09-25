D K Shivakumar Announces Cloud Seeding Prospect Amidst Rainfall Woes Answers Contentious Topics in Informal Interaction

Bengaluru: In the wake of poor rainfall across certain parts of Karnataka over the last 48 hours, the Karnataka State Government is actively contemplating the possibility of implementing cloud seeding measures. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also oversees the Water Resources portfolio, indicated this development on Monday.

In an informal media interaction, Shivakumar disclosed that a decision regarding cloud seeding is likely to be reached within the next two to three days. He emphasised that the government would be convening a cabinet meeting to address the distressing situation stemming from insufficient rainfall in the Cauvery basin, as well as the pressing need to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Shivakumar expressed optimism that the recent rains could potentially alleviate the situation in the coming days.

When questioned about the influx of disenchanted leaders from both the BJP and JDS into the Congress following the BJP-JDS alliance, Shivakumar asserted that the matter would be deliberated with the Chief Minister and other ministers. He noted that the party had already instructed its district units to make decisions at the local level regarding the inclusion of party workers from other political factions into the Congress. Shivakumar added that the party would also consider issues such as the anti-defection law when evaluating the prospects of senior leaders and sitting MLAs joining their ranks.

Shivakumar, who serves as the KPCC chief, clarified that the appointment of Cabinet ministers as observers for the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies was proceeding smoothly. However, he mentioned that Industries Minister M B Patil was currently overseas on official duty, and Energy Minister K J George's roles in the Congress Working Committee and Election Committee made their appointments unfeasible at the moment. He stressed that the observers were expected to submit their reports within the next 10 days, recommending 2 to 3 names for each Lok Sabha constituency.

Regarding the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar indicated that the first list of Congress candidates was likely to be unveiled before January. He assured that the government would not obstruct any protests advocating for the State's interests, affirming the administration's commitment to facilitating peaceful demonstrations while preserving law and order.

However, when asked about the potential creation of additional Deputy Chief Minister positions, Shivakumar deferred to the party high command and the Chief Minister for a final decision, declining further comment on the matter.