Dalit Leader Calls For Greater Representation In Karnataka Congress
Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa advocates for Dalit representation in top Congress leadership positions, calling for opportunities to serve as Chief Minister and party president.
Karnataka's Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa has renewed his call for increased representation of Dalit leaders in top positions within both the Congress party and the state government.
In a statement to reporters, Muniyappa emphasized that Dalits should be given opportunities to serve in senior roles such as Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President. He referenced his past advocacy for Dalit leaders, including recommending Mallikarjun Kharge for the Chief Minister position during Dharam Singh's tenure and pushing for G Parameshwara to be appointed Deputy Chief Minister under Siddaramaiah's leadership.
"There is intent to empower Dalits, but it seems the time for that has not yet come," Muniyappa observed, while acknowledging that the current Chief Minister's position and party presidency remain under the purview of the Congress High Command.
Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna supported Muniyappa's position, stating: "In a democratic system, anyone can aspire for any position. Everyone is qualified to demand what they want."