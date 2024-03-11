DCM D K Shivakumar appeals for teachers’ support in LS elections

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday appealed to the teaching fraternity to support the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at an event to thank the teachers for electing Puttanna to the Legislative Council in the recent elections for the Teachers’ constituency, he said, “The Chief Minister and I appeal to you to support our candidates in Bengaluru North, South, Central and Rural Lok Sabha constituencies, like you did in the recent MLC elections. Today, we have come here to thank you and look into your demands.” “I urge each one of you to enrol ten graduates and ensure our victory in the Graduates’ constituency elections. We will give the B form to anyone you suggest. I know what the teachers are capable of in elections. “We are discussing the demands of teachers. We have already delivered our promise to the people, we will address your demands too but be patient. There are 50,000 teacher positions vacant in the State and we are trying to set up 2000 Karnataka Public school under the CSR initiative. We will roll them out after the elections,” he added.

Unholy alliance “In order to keep the communal BJP away from power, we extended our unconditional support to Kumaraswamy for a period of 5 years. But, Yediyurappa, Yogeshwar and Muniratna brought the government down. Now Kumaraswamy has joined hands with the same people,” he said. “It is nauseating to see such unprincipled politics. People don’t know whom to believe and whom not to. During the Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP was trying to offer Rs 50 crore to our MLAs to vote in their favour. They had even called our senior leader Shyamanur Shivashankarappa but they were unsuccessful,” he said. “The BJP and JDS have 27 MPs but they have not raised the voice for the State. We have water crisis in Bengaluru, but the BJP MPs are not forcing the Centre to approve Mekedatu project. They have not done anything on our demand to increase number of man days under MGNREGA from 100 to 150. Instead, they are trying to stifle D K Suresh, who tried to raise his voice in favour of the State. Speaking to reporters earlier at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “If they have any shame, let the BJP get drought relief from the Centre. And, also increase the number of man days

under MGNREGA from 100 to 150.”