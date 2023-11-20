DD Urs’ grandson seeks Cong ticket from Kodagu LS constituency

Mysuru: Suraj Hegde, the grandson of the late chief minister D Devaraj Arasu, expressed his aspiration to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from the Mysore-Kodagu constituency. During his visit to Kallahalli in Hunsur taluk, the hometown of his grandfather, Suraj Hegde paid homage at Devaraj Arasu’s memorial and spoke to the media.

Highlighting the contributions of his grandfather, late Devaraj Arasu, to the development of the region and the implementation of numerous projects for the welfare of the poor, Suraj Hegde expressed his commitment to public service. He stated that he seeks the blessings of his grandfather to emerge victoriously and serve the people. Asserting his intention to contest in the Lok Sabha elections, Suraj Hegde revealed his desire to secure a Congress ticket for the Mysore-Kodagu constituency. He expressed confidence that with the support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Congress party would endorse his candidacy.

The race for the Congress ticket in the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency has seen an increase in contenders, with more than 14 individuals reportedly vying for the opportunity. The success of the guarantee scheme in the state has fueled the demand for Congress tickets, attracting a diverse group of aspirants, including former MLA Vasu, MK Somasekhar, Amit Devarahatti (son of BJP Legislative Council Member H. Vishwanath), M. Laxman (KPCC Spokesperson), Dr. B. J. Vijayakumar (District Congress President), J. J. Anand, Dr. Sushrut Gowda, Varuna Mahesh, senior lawyer Chandramouli, among others.

As Suraj Hegde joins the list of hopefuls, the discussion around Congress ticket nominations for the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency gains further momentum. The final decision rests with the Congress party, and the upcoming selection process is anticipated to draw significant attention.