Delimitation of Parliamentary-Assembly Constituencies 2026

Madikeri (Kodagu district): The Codava National Council (CNC) has intensified its demand for exclusive political representation for the indigenous Codava community in India. The council has called for the creation of a special constituency for Codavas in Parliament and the state assembly, akin to Sikkim's “Sangha” constituency, which represents the Buddhist monastic community. Alternatively, CNC proposes carving out a separate Assembly and Parliamentary constituency encompassing traditional Codava habitation.

As India gears up for the delimitation exercise in 2026, the CNC has expressed concerns over potential moves to redraw constituencies in a manner that could marginalise Codava representation. The council alleges that certain groups are pushing for the inclusion of Sullia taluk—a region with a dense population of Tuluva Gowdas—into the Codava heartland, a step the CNC claims would undermine the community’s political voice and historical identity.

Historical Representation and Marginalisation

Outlining the scheme of things National convenor of the Codava National Council NU Nachappa with Hans India, stated, “The CNC emphasised that Codavas had representation in the Constituent Assembly of India (1946–1950) but have been systematically sidelined since the merger of their traditional homeland. Despite their small population, the CNC highlighted Codavas' significant contributions to national security, with nearly every family having a member in the armed forces. The council also noted that Codavas were among the first communities to adopt family planning measures, contributing to India’s population control efforts but inadvertently reducing their own demographic strength”

“Our contribution to the nation's security and development is unparalleled. Yet, we are being punished for our patriotism by being excluded from the democratic process,” said a CNC spokesperson.

The CNC asserts that Codavas are an ancient tribe indigenous to the Kodagu region, likening their identity to Native Americans in the United States and Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. The council underscored the unique cultural and historical fabric of the Codava community, calling for constitutional safeguards to preserve their heritage and ensure political representation.

“Our homeland and identity are as old as the sun and moon, tied to the lifeline of the sacred Cauvery. It is imperative that the government recognises our legitimate claims during the delimitation process,” another statement read.

The CNC has submitted representations to the President, Prime Minister, Election Commission, and Union Law Minister, seeking intervention in their cause. The council has organised peaceful protests, including satyagrahas, human chains, and community meetings to mobilise public support for their demands.

The CNC has also drawn attention to Article 371(F) of the Constitution, which provides special provisions for Sikkim's Sangha constituency, urging similar recognition for Codavas. Additionally, the council advocates for recognition under Articles 244 and 371, as well as classification as a Primitive Tribe under Articles 340–342.

As part of its campaign, the CNC performed prayers at the sacred Talacauvery, seeking divine blessings for its mission. It plans to continue its advocacy efforts until the 2026 delimitation process concludes.

"We urge the government to uphold justice and equity by accommodating the Codava community in the political framework of the nation. Our voice deserves to be heard in the supreme law-making bodies of the country," the CNC stated.
























