Demand for self-testing kits rises as Covid infections surge 

Bengaluru: The demand for self-testing kits for Covid has increased in the last two weeks following the rise in the number of infection cases in the State. Drug stores are out of stock of kits. As cold flu cases are on the rise, people are rushing to buy self-testing kits to test if they have Covid-19. As a result, there is shortage of these kits.



The reason for the demand for self-testing kits is that one can obtain instant results. Secondly, they are cheaper as compared to an RTPCR test in any private hospital. The manufacturer does not supply the kits immediately after placing the order which is causing delay,'' said Medappa, a medical shop owner.

"I have been suffering from sore throat, fever and cough for three days. I went to 7-8 drug stores to buy a Covid self-testing kit but to no avail. They are saying that there is no stock. Finally, I got one from an Apollo Pharmacy," says Avinash L Reddy of Bengaluru.

Avinash found that he had mild symptoms of Covid after testing himself with the kit and went into quarantine.

"A large number of software company employees are asking for Covid self-testing kits. Companies need to be informed every day by employees if they have any symptoms of Covid-19. Those with symptoms can work from home. The kits are easy to use and results can be obtained within 15 minutes," says a staff at a drug store in J P Nagar.

"Buying a kit also helps people avoid waiting in long queues at any government Covid testing centres apart from being much cheaper than fee charged by private hospitals for the same,'' said Ganesh, an employee of Bankapura Medical Shop.