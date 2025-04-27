Live
- Gandham Amavasya festival held in grandeur at Simhachalam shrine
- The Harmony Code
- Destiny in your hands
- ‘Logout’ review: A disturbing dive into the dark side of digital dependence
- Insurance company fined
- A Telugu marvels' ode to Hollywood's magic: Padamati Cinema Parimalam
- Irregularities in Kolar Municipal Council; complaint filed
- Savarkar & Golwalkar opposed Ambedkar’s Constitution
- Gangamma Jathara to be held from May 6 to 14
- Fresh stories and blockbusters light up OTT screens this week!
Demand for tree authority gains momentum
Highlights
Despite the enactment of the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act in 1976, which mandated the establishment of Tree Authorities in every district for the protection of green spaces and environmental sustainability, the government has shown little interest in setting up these authorities.
Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, Tree Authorities, Environmental Sustainability, Green Cover, Mysuru, Tree Protection
Next Story