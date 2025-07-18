Dharmasthala murders: Will not yield to any pressure, says K'taka CM

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that his government will not yield to any pressure regarding the handling of the alleged Dharmasthala murders case.

Dharmasthala is a famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Karnataka.

Responding to demands by a retired judge for an SIT probe, he said the government will take legal action in the matter. "We can't take action by ignoring the law."

"The individual connected to the case came forward and gave a statement to the police after remaining absconding for ten years. He has recorded his statement before the authorities. In his statement he had stated that he had buried dead bodies and he is ready to show the places. The government will consult the police department and then decide on setting up an SIT. The investigation will proceed strictly according to the law, and the government will not yield to any kind of pressure,” CM Siddaramaiah assured.

On July 11, the unidentified complainant, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village appeared before a court in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district, and recorded his statement.

The man submitted his statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before Principal Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate Sandesh K.

He was accompanied by a group of lawyers and police personnel and entered the court with his face covered. The development had sparked a major controversy.

He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence.

The complainant also sought protection for himself and his family.

According to his statement, he fled Dharmasthala 11 years ago.

He further alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault.

They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent acts. The revelations have shocked the state.

A retired Supreme Court judge and activists demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe monitored by the Supreme Court or the High Court into the shocking murders involving many women and others.



