Dharwad: Man stabs youth for having affair with daughter

Dharwad: A young man who was in love with a girl was stabbed by his father in front of the Ambha Bhavani temple in Saidapur layout in the city on Sunday.

According to police a young man named Shashanka Moogannavara of Saidapur Gowda Oni was assaulted and stabbed by Hulagappa of Sutagati Oni.

The condition of the youth is critical. For the past one and a half years, Shashanka was in love with Hulagappa's daughter. The girl's father Hulagappa, who noticed that he was hanging out with his daughter who was going to college, also warned the young man two or three times. However, his love has not decreased. Accused enraged by this and in the evening when Shashank was sitting with his friends, he suddenly got into a fight and stabbed himself in the stomach with a knife.

Immediately friends rushed him to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi It is learned that Shashanka was working in scrap shop. . Immediately after the stabbing Hulagappa absconding. Sub urban police registered a case and investigating.