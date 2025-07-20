Digital ignorance fuelling cybercrime, warns Mangaluru ACP

Mangaluru: Cybercrime, Digital Ignorance, Cyber Safety, Legal Literacy, Mangaluru ACP, Online Fraud Awareness

Cybercrimein India is increasingly being driven by a fundamental lack of awareness and understanding of digital threats, according to Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Geetha Kulkarni.

Speaking at a special session on cyber safety and legal literacy at the World Konkani Centre, Kulkarni said most online frauds succeed not because of sophisticated hacking but due to users’ ignorance of basic security practices.

The session was part of a three-day skill development camp for students of the Kudal Deshkar community. Addressing the participants, Kulkarni discussed common forms of cyber fraud, including UPI scams, fake job offers, and identity theft. She emphasised the importance of reporting incidents promptly and understanding how legal remedies can be pursued.

The highly interactive event encouraged students to raise real-world concerns. Some shared personal experiences of cyber fraud, seeking clarification on how to prevent future occurrences and protect personal data.

The session was attended by key members of the World Konkani Centre and the Dakshina Kannada Kudal Deshastha Adya Gaud Brahmin Sangha, including COO Dr B Devadas Pai and Vice President D Ramesh Nayak Maira.