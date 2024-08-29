Live
Just In
Disproportionate Assets case: Karnataka HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted temporary relief to Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar by quashing CBI's plea seeking to continue the probe against the leader in connection with the disproportionate assets case.
A division bench, headed by Justice K. Somashekar, said that the CBI can move the Supreme Court.
"The Supreme Court should decide the matter between the state government and CBI. It would be more appropriate if the Supreme Court examines the matter, as the High Court's decision in this connection might be inappropriate," it added.
The bench, also comprising Justice Umesh M Adiga, quashed a related petition filed by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.
Earlier, a single-judge bench had referred the case to a division bench stating that the case was a first-of-its-kind in the State and requires a larger bench.
The CBI has questioned the Congress government's decision to withdraw the consent given to the CBI to investigate the disproportionate case against Shivakumar by the Yediyurappa-headed BJP government on September 25, 2019.
The CBI claims that during 2013-2018, Shivakumar, as a minister in the Congress government amassed assets disproportionate to known sources of income.
BJP MLA Yatnal had also filed a petition in this regard.
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Shivakumar
Earlier, the division bench headed by Justice Somashekar had reserved the matter for August 29.
Shivakumar, before the court pronounced its order on Thursday, said he would accept the court's verdict as "God's will" in the disproportionate assets case.
"In the case of disproportionate assets, whatever the court's verdict may be, I will accept it as God's will," the Deputy Chief Minister said.
When asked about the case wherein the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a petition in the High Court seeking permission to investigate the disproportionate assets case, he maintained, "I have faith in God and in the judiciary."