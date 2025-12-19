Google Pushes Surprise Hotfix Update to Select Pixel Phones After Android 16 QPR2

Google appears to be quietly rolling out an additional software update for select Pixel smartphones this December, shortly after the release of Android 16 QPR2 and the December Pixel Drop. Unlike Google’s usual monthly security patches or feature updates, this release is notably small and limited, suggesting it is aimed at fixing specific post-update issues rather than introducing new functionality.

The unexpected update first caught attention on Reddit, where users of the Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series reported receiving a fresh over-the-air (OTA) update despite already installing the main December build. According to user reports, the update weighs in at roughly 25MB, reinforcing the view that it is a targeted hotfix rather than a full system update.

So far, most reports have come from users in the United States, with a smaller number of confirmations from the United Kingdom. The rollout does not seem widespread, as many Pixel owners across other regions have yet to see the update appear on their devices. This selective distribution suggests Google may be testing the fix on a limited scale or deploying it only to users affected by certain bugs.

Adding to the mystery, Google has not officially acknowledged the update. There is no public changelog, and the company has not uploaded new factory images or OTA files to its Pixel firmware download pages. As of now, those pages still list only the original December update. This lack of official communication has left users unsure about which devices are supported and whether older models, such as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, will also receive the fix.

Some insight has come from Verizon, which has shared details about the update for Pixel 8 through Pixel 10 devices. The build, identified as BP4A.251205.006.E1, reportedly addresses several practical issues. These include faster-than-normal battery drain, intermittent touch responsiveness problems—particularly noted on the Pixel 10—and difficulties accessing locally cached content such as offline maps or downloaded media. The offline access issue appears to affect users who upgraded directly from Android 14 or earlier versions to Android 16.

While the update does not bring any new features, it seems designed to improve day-to-day usability for users impacted by these bugs. For those affected, even a small patch can make a noticeable difference in overall device performance and reliability.

December has already been a busy month for Pixel owners, with Google rolling out the December Pixel Drop alongside the regular monthly security and bug-fix update. This additional OTA effectively caps off a packed update cycle, highlighting Google’s ongoing efforts to quickly address post-release issues when they surface.

For now, it remains unclear whether this hotfix will expand to more regions or devices in the coming weeks. Until Google makes an official announcement, Pixel users can only keep an eye on their update notifications and hope the fix reaches their devices soon.