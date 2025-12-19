Devpt works taken up as per public needs: Tummala

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said development works in Khammam city are being undertaken in line with the needs of the public and stressed the importance of completing them within stipulated timelines.

The minister laid the foundation stone for BT roads, cement concrete roads and drainage development works in Ward No 14 of Khammam Municipal Corporation at Gopalapuram on Thursday, along with Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agastya. The works are being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.25 crore. Addressing the gathering, Tummala said the state government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is extending full support for strengthening basic infrastructure in Khammam city. He said the government is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring that illegal activities such as land encroachments, gambling, and drug trafficking are curbed. The minister said the works inaugurated in Gopalapuram should be completed within three months and warned that further funding would depend on timely completion and adherence to quality norms. He said development works should be durable and benefit residents for years to come.

Noting that Khammam’s population has crossed five lakh, Tummala said the government is focusing on expanding drinking water supply, improving drainage, upgrading road infrastructure, and providing housing for the poor in line with the city’s growing needs. He urged officials to ensure optimal utilisation of funds allocated for these purposes.