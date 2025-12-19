Jeevan Sandesh selected for Fencing nationals

Vijayawada: K Jeevan Sandesh, a student of Sarada Educational Institutions, Vijayawada, brought laurels to his institution by winning a bronze medal in the 69th School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) Boys Under-19 Inter-District Fencing Championships held in Guntur from December 13 to 15. With this achievement, he has been selected to represent the state team at the School Games Fencing Nationals.

Jeevan Sandesh is pursuing Senior Intermediate (BiPC) at Sarada Educational Institutions here. To mark his success, the management organised a felicitation programme at the college campus on Thursday.

Congratulating the student, Chairman Dr Y Ramesh Babu and Managing Director Y Sarada Devi said the achievement was a proud moment for the institution.

They noted that participation in sports plays a crucial role in developing physical fitness, mental strength, and discipline among students, and encouraged youngsters to balance academics with sports. College Advisor ESRK Prasad and General Manager GV Rao also congratulated Jeevan. Faculty members and non-teaching staff attended the programme and extended their best wishes.