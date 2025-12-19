  1. Home
News

SIT formed to investigate phone tapping case

  • Created On:  19 Dec 2025 11:08 AM IST
SIT formed to investigate phone tapping case
Hyderabad: The Telangana police has formed a special investigation team to investigate the phone tapping cade. The team of nine officers were formed under overall supervision of VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

The officers include - Ambar Kishore Jha, (Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam), SM Vijay Kumar (Commissioner of Siddipet), Ritiraj (DCP Madhapur), K Narayan Reddy (DCP Maheshwaram), M Ravinder Reddy (Group Commander, Greyhounds), K S Rao (Addl DCP Rajendranagar), P Venkatagiri (ACP Jubilee Hills IO), Ch Sridhar (DSP - TGANB), and Nagender Rao (DSP -HMRL).

The SIT shall complete investigation in the case and file charge sheet expeditiously.

Telanganaphone tapping caseSpecial Investigation TeamHyderabadPolice investigationVC SajjanarPhone surveillance controversy
