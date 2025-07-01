DKS assures growth of Cauvery basin; seeks support for Aarti

Mandya: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that over ₹2,000 crore has been allocated for the development of the Cauvery river basin, with more than ₹1,000 crore sanctioned specifically for Mandya district. Speaking at a ceremonial event after offering baagina at the fully filled KRS Dam—an unprecedented occurrence in the month of June in 92 years—he emphasized the government’s commitment to holistic development across every constituency in the region.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Shivakumar stated that several decades-old canals have been repaired, and excess rainfall has allowed the release of over 30 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu, much beyond the mandated 9 TMC. Over the past three years, Karnataka has consistently released large volumes of water, with 305 TMC discharged last year alone.

Appealing for cooperation, he urged people not to oppose the Cauvery Aarti initiative. “Please do not politicise devotion. Water has no religion or caste. Worshipping rivers is part of our tradition,” he said, adding that around 1,500 locals would benefit from direct employment if the initiative succeeds, alongside the tourism potential of a developed Brindavan Gardens.

Shivakumar announced that a technical committee is being set up to inspect and repair dam gates statewide and criticized opposition parties for their past inaction. He also reminded the media to hold opposition leaders accountable by asking what contributions they’ve made to Mandya, Mysuru, or Bengaluru.

Reading a self-composed poem during the event, the DCM glorified the river and its blessings: “Kaveri is full, the farmers rejoice. She has driven away the drought with her grace. For our prayers, for our devotion, Kaveri flows in abundance. When Kaveri flows, peace and prosperity follow.”

He reflected on the historical contribution of the Mysuru royal family and reiterated the Congress government’s legacy of supporting farmers, investing ₹19,700 crore in free electricity for agriculture and ensuring water availability for second crops after rapid dam repairs like those at Tungabhadra.

On Mekedatu, he said the state is ready to implement the project and has already opened a project office in Kanakapura. Measures for land acquisition and afforestation are in motion.

Clarifying concerns around Cauvery Aarti, he said, “Prayer cannot harm. It can only bless. There’s no need for apprehension.” He affirmed that over 1,500 direct jobs can be created, making it not only a cultural revival but also an economic boost for the region.

Shivakumar concluded by stating that the government is determined to turn Brindavan Gardens into a world-class tourist attraction and called upon private investors to join hands.