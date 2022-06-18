Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics embodies 'think global, act local' credo

Bengaluru: Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar, besides being the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, was also a renowned economist and the first Indian to receive a doctorate from the London School of Economics. To commemorate his one hundred and twenty-fifth birth anniversary, the Karnataka government had envisioned in 2017 the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE). The campus of BASE has taken shape now, and its phase-I will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 at Jnanabharathi campus of Bengaluru University.

BASE University is envisioned as a premier institution imparting education in the field of Economics; and the only one in the world that will have a dedicated campus of 43 acres.

Education Design International (EDI), a globally acclaimed architecture and interior design firm that specializes in designing innovative learning environments, has been responsible for spearheading the design of BASE by creating a state-of-the-art campus for research in Economics.

The EDI Bengaluru team brought a lot more than just campus and building design into this project. The program for the institution was evolved after careful study of renowned schools of economics of the likes of London, Harvard, Stockholm, and Singapore. They strengthened the plan for this school by making it truly international, infusing decades of relevant experience into sustainability, visualising the future of learning, and how to "think global yet act local".

Managing Director, EDI, Bipin Bhadran said, "The design of BASE University Bangalore is a step towards creating student centred collaborative learning environments. Unlike hundreds of thousands of campuses focusing solely on lecture and teaching, we hope the true intent brought about in the planning of academic and co-curricular spaces will encourage students to embrace the campus as an anytime-anywhere learning campus."

The new campus is designed as a perfect example of buildings that blend with nature. The design promotes sustainability by taking advantage of the campus greens & natural contours, resulting in a network of plazas and vistas. The central plaza acts as the heart of the campus for events and social gatherings which fosters living, learning and discovery. Significant efforts have gone into using local materials like terracotta tiles, local granite and natural stone to name a few so that the buildings have low embodied energy and minimal carbon footprint. Right from the orientation of the buildings to the size of windows and type of high-performance glazing, the design maximizes cross ventilation and daylight, and minimizes heat gains through the building envelope. The building design meets international standards and responds to the context, climate, and culture today.

The Vice Chancellor, BASE, Prof N R Bhanumurthy said, "The prestigious Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics in Bengaluru is set to become 'India's flagship University for Economics' through its innovative design and research-based approach. This campus will set standards for other campuses to follow. The esteemed University has been designed to be at par with reputed international institutions where learning is not limited to the classrooms within its four walls. This student friendly campus inspires me to go back to my student life and will inspire generations to come"

The fully residential campus houses an administrative building; a state-of-the-art 800 seater auditorium; academic buildings for undergrads, postgrads, and research scholars; and a 24/7 learning, media, and student community centre with various facilities such as a library, AV and meeting rooms, and numerous sports facilities.

Another interesting fact is that the design inherits the roots of Indian tradition by creating an atmosphere where education is imparted both within the four walls of a classroom and outside in the lap of nature. With this fusion of tradition, modernity, and a new education philosophy, the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics is expected to become one of the world's most premier institutions, giving a new identity not just to Bengaluru — but to India as a whole.