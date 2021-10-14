  • Menu
'Durga Namaskara' held at Chamundi Hill

Mysuru: On the occasion of Durghastami, Cooperation and Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts in-charge minister S T Somashekar and officials performed mass 'Durga Namaskar' at Chamundi Hill on Wednesday.

Sri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti organised the event from 6 am to 7.30 am. Somashekar inaugurated the event by offering 'akshate' and flowers to Agnihotra. Later, addressing the gathering he said, "The contribution of Sri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti that was founded 40 years ago, towards the society is laudable."

MUDA chairman H V Rajiv, special officer to the minister Dinesh Gooligowda, Samiti president Gopalakrishna and others participated in the event.

