DyCM Disputes Exit Poll Results, Claims Congress Will Triumph in all States

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief, DK Shivakumar on Friday, emphasised the unreliability of exit polls, asserting that they often fail to accurately capture the ground realities within the entire state.

Shivakumar highlighted the discrepancy between exit poll projections and the actual outcomes as he claimed it was proven in Karnataka. In a media interaction, he spoke regarding the exit polls in the states that recently had elections.

Expressing his personal scepticism towards exit polls, Shivakumar emphasised the significance of first-hand experience on the ground. He also stated that the exit polls which are based on samples cannot represent the mood of the whole state.

Responding to queries about the potential accommodation of Congress legislators in Bengaluru amid projections of a hung assembly in certain states, Shivakumar exuded confidence in the Congress party's ability to secure power in the majority of states, including Rajasthan. He affirmed a commitment to following party directives as needed.

Addressing criticisms from Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy regarding guarantee schemes, Shivakumar defended the importance of such assurances, framing them as integral components of societal development. He noted that decisions regarding guarantee schemes ultimately rest with the government, asserting that it is the government's responsibility to address challenges faced by farmers and the economically disadvantaged, especially in light of escalating prices