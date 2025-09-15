Eat right for a better life: Dr Tirupati Ramalakshmi

Bengaluru: Thekey to good health is not a crash diet or unhealthy trend, but a balanced diet. Renowned dietitian Dr. Tirupati Ramalakshmi of Vasavi Hospitals, Bengaluru said that a balanced diet is the foundation of well-being, providing the body with the right proportion of nutrients to function correctly, build strength, and protect against disease. “For understanding the principles of eating right, food can be categorised in three major groups.

Firstly, energy yielding foods including cereals, grains, oils, fats, and sugars which provide the necessary fuel for daily physical activity and bodily functions. Secondly, the body-Building Foods which consists of protein-rich foods like pulses, milk, eggs, meat, fish, and nuts. They are vital for growth and help to build and repair body tissues, muscles, and cells.

Thirdly and most importantly-Protective Foods including fruits and vegetables which are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that protect the body from infections, strengthen immunity, and support overall health”, she said.

Planning a Balanced Plate

Many are confused as to what to and what shouldn’t be included in the meals. So, Ramalakshmi has suggested a simple method for planning meals.

“Fill half of your plate (50%) with a variety of fruits and vegetables. Dedicate one-quarter of the plate (20%) to whole grains such as rice, millets, or oats. The last one-quarter of the plate (20%) should include proteins like eggs, lentils, milk & milk products, lean meat . However, it should be remembered that fats, such as those from nuts and seeds should be limited to just about 10% of daily calories”, she added.

Tips for Healthier Habits

To complement a balanced diet, Ramalakshmi offered the following tips. “Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily, along with other fluids like buttermilk , Tender Coconut water, fresh fruit juices, ragi malt,and soups.

On the other hand, it is very important to reduce the consumption of carbonated beverages, alcohol, and processed snacks that are high in salt, sugar, and fat. It is always better to eat small and frequent meals at regular intervals which help in regulating appetite and prevent overeating.

Let me clarify that eating right is not about strict rules, but about the right balance, moderation, and variety to prevent lifestyle diseases and lead a healthier life”, Ramalakshmi added.